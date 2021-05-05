Freshmen, new transfers to get free, new laptops

Other incentives also offered

Livingstone College will offer each incoming freshman and new transfer student in the fall of 2021 a free new laptop computer.

All freshmen and new transfers who are fully enrolled and registered, have completed their 2021 FAFSA, cleared the student health services office and satisfied all related fees will receive the new laptop. “An area of concern for the college is closing the digital divide,” said Livingstone President Dr. Jimmy R. Jenkins, Sr. “We have discovered that as a result of this pandemic, many students do not have the necessary tools to render their matriculation successful. A critical tool is having access to a laptop computer, which is compatible with the upgraded campus network.”

