Frequently Asked Questions

CARES Act Emergency Aid Funding (Livingstone College Policy)

What is the CARES Act Emergency Fund provided by the federal government?

· The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act was passed by the U.S. Congress and signed into law to provide economic relief from COVID-19. Section 18004(c) of the CARES Act established the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund, which supplies emergency financial aid grants to students for expenses related to the disruption of campus operations due to the pandemic.

When will CARES Act Funds be available?

· Livingstone College applied for a federal CARES Act grant and received funding from the U.S. Department of Education (DOE). During the week of May 11, 2020, Livingstone College will begin to distribute grants to students impacted by COVID-19 based on their financial needs. Grant recipients will be notified through their Livingstone College email accounts.

Who is eligible for CARES Act Funds?

· Students enrolled at least half time as of March 13, 2020 and be eligible for Federal Title IV financial aid. The Financial Aid Office will use the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) on file to determine your eligibility. Students not deemed eligible on March 13, 2020 are ineligible for the funds.

· Unfortunately, the DOE does not allow these funds to be used for international students, undocumented students, non-matriculated students, students enrolled in distance learning before March 13, 2020, students not meeting satisfactory academic progress, and students not eligible for Federal Student Aid as determined by the DOE.

How much funding will I receive?

· Award amounts will vary by student as determined by the FAFSA. Students who demonstrate the most need will receiver higher amounts.

How will I receive funds?

· Students will receive paper checks mailed to their address on file. If your address is not correct please go to your JICS account and update immediately.

Can I request additional funding?

· No, award amounts are final as funding is limited. This is a one-time payment unless the federal government passes a subsequent law which includes emergency funding for higher education institutions.

Half of the CARES Act funding is going to Livingstone College students as required by the federal government. How is the College using the other 50 percent of the funds distributed?

· Colleges and universities will receive allocations and guidance for the institutional share of the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund in the coming weeks. Institutions will be able to use these funds to cover costs associated with significant changes to the delivery of instruction due to the coronavirus.

What if I have an outstanding balance due to the College, will the CARES emergency funding apply to my student account balance?

· No, the CARES emergency funding will not apply to your student account balance. You are still responsible for resolving any balance due to the College even if you receive emergency funding provided by the CARES Act.