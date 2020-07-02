Early-bird incentive for registration

Open letter to students from President Jenkins

July 2, 2020

Dear Blue Bear Nation:

Recently, I shared that Livingstone College will resume on-campus operations for the Fall Semester on Tuesday, September 8, 2020. The Reopen LC Task Force has developed and are deploying eight critical protocols that will enable the college to execute our mission safely in the

“New Normal” – fostering a safe living and learning environment. As we are excited about reassuming in-person campus operations and your return, we are engaged in thoughtful planning and execution, preparing the campus for your arrival. However, in order for us to adequately prepare for your arrival, we need for you to register as soon as possible.

Livingstone College has moved to online registration. By registering online, we will reduce face-to-face interaction on our campus while automating the registration process. Online registration opened on July 1, 2020. Students who fully register, complete their 2020/2021 FASFA, and pay their room deposits by July 15, 2020, will receive an early-bird incentive grant between $500 and $1,000. This incentive grant may be applied to your student account thus reducing your preexisting balance or your tuition and fees for the Fall 2020 Academic Semester. Our goal is to provide an economic stimulus for our students and their families during these critical economic times. Please note: The funds are limited and will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis.

On behalf of the entire Livingstone College family, we are looking forward to seeing you in the fall. As we embark upon this journey, I ask that you be patient and understanding. We are executing in “the new normal” and change is happening rapidly. However, we will keep you informed as we execute the necessary tasks that will make this transition as safe and healthy as possible. Also, we will continue monitoring CDC guidelines, examining data related to the

COVID-19 virus while in full alignment with the State of North Carolina’s Phased Reopening Plan. We believe this will foster a healthy and safe living and learning environment.

Be safe, and I am looking forward to seeing you in September.

Respectfully,

Jimmy R. Jenkins, Sr., Ph.D.

President