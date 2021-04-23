Drive-thru event is April 28

Livingstone College will hold a drive-thru event on April 28 from 5-7 p.m. on its campus to raise awareness about Livingstone to undecided college-bound students and to those who might be interested.

The event, sponsored by the Office of Admissions and alumni, will feature Livingstone’s cheerleaders, band, student organizations, and fraternities and sororities, all showcased on its historical front lawn.

Each car driving through will receive a gift bag from admissions that will include literature on Livingstone and its offerings, as well as a Livingstone souvenir. Members of the Livingstone College National Alumni Association will distribute snacks.

Visitors, from their cars, will be entertained by cheerleaders and members of the Blue Thunder Marching Band performing on the lawn, and greeted by members of student clubs and organizations.

Graduating seniors are encouraged to bring their transcripts, which can be reviewed by admissions’ counselors. Through a partnership with HBCU Hub, interested students wanting to apply can do so contact-free by scanning a QR code. Once completed, qualifying students may be admitted on site.

“Due to the ongoing pandemic, recruitment counselors are developing creative ways to reach more college-bound students, such as this drive-thru event, where students and parents can be exposed to the campus and receive information from the safety of their cars,” said Livingstone President Dr. Jimmy R. Jenkins, Sr.

“This drive thru is ideal for those students who have yet to make a college choice for the 2021 fall semester and for those students who have been admitted and would like to visit the campus,” said Dr. Tony Baldwin, associate vice president for the operations of Student Affairs and enrollment manager. “It may be April, but it’s not too late to decide to go to college.”

For those students who feel like they might not be qualified for college, Livingstone offers a six-week summer Bridge Program designed to assist students in making a successful transition from high school to college. It specifically targets students who have college potential, but who do not meet admissions requirements regarding GPA, core courses, or ACT and SAT scores. Students who complete Bridge are admitted to the college as provisional students in the fall.

Livingstone is also the only historically black college in the state with a Hospitality Management and Culinary Arts Program, which operates from a former hotel.

No pre-registration is required for the drive-thru event, but everyone will be asked to register once on site through a QR code that can be scanned from a mobile device.

For more information about the event, call the Admissions Office at (704) 216-6005.