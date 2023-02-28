Dr. Dean to debut stage play in Charlotte

SALISBURY – Livingstone College’s own, Dr. Curtis Dean, will debut a stage play he scripted at the Knight Theater in uptown Charlotte in March featuring some of R&B’s iconic voices.

The new stage play, “Background Check,” will be presented for one day only, Sunday, March 26, at 3 p.m., starring Tony Terry, dubbed the Prince of R&B; Grammy-award nominated Sunshine Anderson; and BET’s Sunday Best winner Y’Anna Crawley.

The play also stars former member of R&B’s Blackstreet, J-Stylz, and producers “KQ” and Ryan Davis.

“Background Check,” presented by Kenny Quiller and Cole Dean Productions, dives into the popularity of social media and its effect on the dating scene today as high school friends reunite to plan and celebrate their 20-year class reunion. It will explore the questions: Can friends be lovers? And how well do you know your roommate, co-worker, friend, lover, family or partner?

Dean and producer and director Jermaine “J Cole” Coleman Sr. combine comedy, drama, music and pop culture all into one power-packed stage play.

Dean said it took about three months to write the script. The cast has been rehearing since October of last year.

“We’re proud of Dr. Dean, his artistic craft, and his debut production at such an esteemed venue in uptown Charlotte,” said Livingstone President Dr. Anthony J. Davis. “Dr. Dean is a reflection of the caliber of talent that we have on our campus among our faculty, staff and students. His success demonstrates our multi-dimensional levels of excellency and relevancy collectively as an institution and individually.”

Dean has served at Livingstone College for 20 years. He is currently director of the Evening and Weekend College, which is the program in which he earned his bachelor’s degree from Livingstone. He is also coordinator of the U.S. Army and Air Force ROTC Program at the college and serves as an assistant professor in the Division of Business.

He earned his master’s degree in business administration from the University of Phoenix, and his doctorate degree from Walden University.

Dean is no stranger to the music and entertainment industry. He is a veteran of the United States Army, where he served in the band and in the 7th Army Soldiers Show, where he traveled extensively abroad to perform for world dignitaries and for politicians including President Ronald Reagan and Queen Elizabeth.

After leaving the Army, he jointed Payton Production and served as one of the producers of “A Good Man is Hard to Find,” which became a Paramount motion picture. He later joined SPP Entertainment, where he was vice president, writer and producer of “Just be a Man About it,” which premiered on Broadway.

He is known for his talent as a musical director and scoring for many off Broadway gospel stage plays such as “Lord, Why Do I Keep Choosing the Wrong Man,” My Grandmother Prayed for Me,” “It’s Your Time to Cry” and “Karma” to name a few.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit the West Charlotte High School National Alumni Association.

Want to go?

Tickets are available at the Blumenthal Performing Arts Box Office, located in the Belk Theater lobby at 130 North Tryon St., Charlotte. Phone: (704) 372-1000. Website: www.blumenthalarts.org. Or click this link:

“Background Check” The Stage Play | Blumenthal Performing Arts (blumenthalarts.org). Doors open at 2 p.m.

About Livingstone College

Livingstone College is a private historically black college that is secured by a strong commitment to quality instruction, academic excellence and student success. Through a Christian-based environment suitable for holistic learning, Livingstone provides excellent business, liberal arts, STEAM, teacher education and workforce development programs for students from all ethnic backgrounds designed to promote lifelong learning, and to develop student potential for leadership and service to a global community. For more information, visit www.livingstone.edu.