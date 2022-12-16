Brooks, Bedford join Livingstone College in key posts

Livingstone College welcomes Mr. Anthony Brooks as vice president of enrollment management, and Mr. Robert E. Bedford as dean of students/housing and residence life.

Brooks returns to Livingstone College after 17 years, when he served as assistant vice president for enrollment management and strategic planning from 2001-2005.

He has more than 25 years of higher education experience, having most previously worked with Atrium Health’s Carolinas College of Health Sciences in Charlotte as dean of student affairs and enrollment management.

Brooks’ higher education experience spans across historically black institutions within and outside of North Carolina, including N.C. Central University in Durham, Saint Augustine’s and Shaw University in Raleigh, and Claflin University in Orangeburg, SC, where he broke enrollment records at each institution.

Additionally, he has served as a consultant and executive recruiter in higher education.

Brooks received a Bachelor of Arts degree in political science from N.C. Central University and earned his Master of Business Administration degree in management and marketing from Claflin University.

In his free time, Brooks enjoys traveling, reading and all aspects of fashion including shopping for others. One could typically find him relaxing on the couch reading a Ralph Lauren fashion book or other fashion magazines, he said.

He and his wife, Sherri, have one son, Christian.

Bedford

Bedford has a dual master’s degree in counseling psychology/student development in higher education.

Among his accolades are former Administrator of the Year at Northeastern Illinois University; Alpha Man of the Year of the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc.; and Mentor of the Year for Boy Scouts of America.

He is a founding faculty member for the National College Brothers Leadership Academy at the John Hopkins University.

He enjoys reading, vision casting, mission development and strategic planning, workshop facilitation, traveling, racquetball and softball.

“As the 13th president, it is imperative that we have the best qualified personnel in place to execute the strategic vision of the college,” said Livingstone President Dr. Anthony J. Davis. “We are elevating our profile among the higher education ecosystem so it’s crucial to have experienced key leaders in admissions and student affairs to implement our prescription for success. We welcome Brooks back to Livingstone and welcome Bedford to the Blue Bear family.”