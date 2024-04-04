Brockton High School students earn scholarships to Livingstone College

BROCKTON, Mass. | Several Massachusetts high school students were surprised Wednesday with the offer of scholarships to a historically Black, Christian college in North Carolina.

“I am the president of Livingstone College, a college founded in 1879,” Anthony Davis announced to the seniors gathered in the auditorium of Brockton High School. “If you have a 3.5 and higher on a 4.0 scale, I want to offer you a presidential scholarship to Livingstone College if you want to leave Brockton.”

“I feel very thankful. This is such a nice opportunity, honestly. This is a great school; I love HBCUs,” said student Aniyha Hill, who plans to study biology as part of a pre-med program.

“These are the opportunities that we want all of our students to be exposed to,” said Principal Kevin McCaskill. “We understand the problems and obstacles we have, and we look forward to tackling those, but this is Brockton High School.”

Tuition, room, and board at Livingstone College total $26,000. Davis advised students to complete all their federal financial aid forms and assured them the school would fill any remaining gap.

For more information about this event, please visit WCVB5 ABC Boston’s website at https://www.wcvb.com/article/brockton-high-school-students-surprised-with-scholarships-to-livingstone-college/60384657.

This article was written by Jennifer Eagan, anchor/reporter for WCVB5 ABC Boston.