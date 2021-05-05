Broadcast legend Bill Rollins donates $200,000 for proposed communications program

Broadcast legend William “Bill” Reid Rollins has donated $200,000 to Livingstone College to support the genesis of a communications program.

Rollins, former chairman and chief operating officer of Suburban Radio Group, visited the Salisbury campus on April 30 with his attorney, Mark Prak. During a business luncheon in the Hilliard Room, Rollins presented Livingstone President Dr. Jimmy R. Jenkins Sr., with a check for $200,000. The gift was due to a proposal submitted by Dr. State Alexander, vice president of communications and public relations. Alexander worked for Rollins when he owned WPEG FM in Charlotte.

More details coming soon.