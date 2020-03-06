Antonio Davis inducted into CIAA Hall of Fame

Recognized among greatest college basketball shooters in history

SALISBURY – Livingstone College graduate Antonio Davis, one of the greatest shooters in college basketball history, was inducted into the 2020 CIAA Class of the John B. McLendon Hall of Fame.

The induction took place at the Charlotte Convention Center during the the 75th anniversary of the CIAA Basketball Tournament on Feb. 28.

Davis shot 56 percent on two-point field goals, 53 percent on three-point field goals, and 94 percent at the free throw line for his career. He is the only known player to have finished with 50/50/90 career shooting percentages, according to the CIAA.

“To put these numbers into perspective, no other college player in NCAA history has ever completed even a season with 50/50/90 shooting percentages,” the CIAA program reads.

Davis averaged 22.4 points for his career and led the nation in scoring at 35 points per game during the 1987-88 season. He also led the nation in free throw percentage three times throughout his career, shooting 90 percent, 94 percent and 96 percent from the line over those seasons.

“You didn’t pass the ball at all, did you?” joked Charlie Neal at the event, who interviewed each inductee in talk-show fashion.

He earned All-CIAA, All-District 26 and All-American honors while at Livingstone College and finished his career as the school’s all-time leading scorer with 1,800 career points.

Davis earned a bachelor’s degree in history from Livingstone College and his Master of Science in history from N.C. A&T State. Since college, he has garnered 27 years of coaching experience with 16 of those as head coach, including for Livingstone College from 1988-1991.

His coaching resume includes Kentucky State, Saint Augustine’s, Shaw University, N.C. Central and currently as head women’s basketball coach at Elizabeth City State University, the alma mater of Livingstone President Dr. Jimmy R. Jenkins, Sr., who attended the Hall of Fame breakfast.

“Antonio Davis is someone who epitomizes the caliber of student-athletes we produce at Livingstone College. His shooting numbers are unparalleled in the NCAA and we couldn’t be more proud of his well-deserved honor into the CIAA Hall of Fame,” Jenkins said.

“Every time we play a team coached by Davis, it is typically one of the most competitive games we face during the season,” said Livingstone Athletic Director Lamonte Massie-Sampson. “It was great to see an alumnus of Livingstone on the stage telling his story as it serves as a great inspiration to others who have a similar background.”

Other inductees include Albert “A.J.” English of Virginia Union University; LeVelle Moton, N.C. Central University, men’s basketball; Leslie Speight, CIAA basketball and football official; and the 1983 women’s basketball team of Virginia Union University.