Alumni Affairs names ‘Forty Under 40’

SALISBURY – It’s official. The Livingstone College Office of Alumni Affairs has announced the inaugural members of its “Forty under 40” Society.

“Forty Under 40” is a recognition program that highlights young, successful alumni under the age of 40, who have made significant contributions in their careers, community, the nation or the world, said Vincia Benjamin Miller, director of Alumni Affairs.

Nominations were accepted through June 18 and a committee of judges reviewed each application with scores based 50 percent on career and education, and 50 percent on community involvement.

The group will be recognized at an Alumni Ball on Oct. 7 during Livingstone’s homecoming week.

The members of the “Forty under 40” are: Alexis D. Taylor; Alexis L. Richardson; Annick Dalton; Brandon Moore; Chelsea Johnson; Christian Reeves; Christoper Davis; Christopher Kelly; Cortney Outing; Damein Greatheart; Deonne McNeil; Dondra Springfield; Dr. Earic Bonner; Dr. Jessica Howard; Dr. Kenneth White Jr.; Dr. Micah Griffin; Dr. Xellex Z. Rivera; Gregory D. Deas; Jordan Walker; Justin Walker; Kari Johnson; Keona Wootton; Kristal King; Krystal D. Kelly; Larry Richardson; Miriam A Moore, Ed.S; Moises Gordon; Nashonda Hunter; Patrick Hill; Ranzeno Frazier; Raven Sansbury; Renaldo N. McFalling; Renardo Gaston; Rev. Dr. Maurice Harden; Ria Sweeney; Vance Gamble; Wesley Jackson; Yannanda Mieses; Zandrea Lattimore; and Zoie Forster.

“We’re super excited about all of the honorees and look forward to getting them together to celebrate their accomplishments and raise awareness of the success stories of Livingstone’s graduates,” Miller said.