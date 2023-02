Did you know Solomon Carter Fuller, born in Monrovia, Liberia, and a graduate of Livingstone College, was the first black psychiatrist in the United States and had a pivotal role in discovering Alzheimer’s Disease?

Click link below to read more about this little known black history fact in an article published by Boston University Today:

Why the Story of Solomon Carter Fuller Matters to BU—and for Black History Month | BU Today | Boston University