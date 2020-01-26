4 Livingstone students injured in off-campus shooting

From the Division of Student Affairs:

Four Livingstone College students were injured in a shooting overnight that occurred at a restaurant at the West End Plaza Shopping Center.

One of the students was transferred to Baptist Hospital in Winston-Salem and is listed in stable condition. Three students were transported to Novant Health Rowan Medical Center in Salisbury and have been discharged.

This shooting happened off-campus and the event was not sponsored by Livingstone College. At no time was campus safety compromised as a result of this incident, in which two other people also suffered non-gunshot injuries.

The Division of Student Affairs will have counselors available to any students who were present and/or know the injured students to help manage the distress of this traumatic event and to deal with any resulting anxiety, if needed.

Livingstone College is grateful that no lives were lost, and is praying for the full recovery of those injured and the well-being of those who experienced this unfortunate event.